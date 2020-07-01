The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged applicants partaking in the registration exercise for voters’ identification cards to adhere strictly to Covid-19 safety protocols.

The caution comes after reports of widespread non-adherence to the measures put in place to help curb the spread of the virus at registration centres.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the Commission said the “Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of face masks and washing of hands under running water apply at all our 33,367 Registration Centres across the country and our District Offices.”

The Commission therefore asked for the cooperation of the general public for a successful registration exercise.

Read full statement below: