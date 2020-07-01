There has been a lot of discourse around the compilation of a new voters’ identity card the upcoming general elections.

It is estimated that it takes between 10 to 40 minutes to acquire a new valid Voter ID card in the ongoing exercise.

A critical look at the old voter’s ID and the new Voters ID show some significant differences in features that make the new ID unique.

The old voter’s ID has the Ghana flag at the top left corner; beneath it is the polling station code followed by the voter identification number, the bar code, age, sex, the registration date and full name of the voter.

There is also the photograph of the card holder on the right side of the old voter card with a photo on a red background.

The new cards have the logo of the Electoral Commission at the top right corner of the card and the Ghana flag on the opposite side at the top right corner.

The middle part of the card has the the card holder’s surname, other names, sex, polling station code, voter’s identification number, date of birth, and date of registration.

To top it all, there is a QR code with a photo of the voter on a blue background.