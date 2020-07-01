The Electoral Commission (EC) has said photos and videos of overcrowding purported to be coming from registration centres in the ongoing voter registration exercise are doctored.

The EC has said most of the videos or photos don’t show any polling station except large crowds gathered together in an area.

Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Serebour Quaicoe, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Since the voters registration exercise began on Tuesday June 30, 2020, there have been reports of gross disregard for the COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Most applicants without nose masks are seen crowded at the registration centres – a situation many have described as a recipe for disaster in the wake of the pandemic.

Critics, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC) say they feel vindicated predicting a hike in the coronavirus cases after the registration exercise.

But in a rebuttal, Dr Quaicoe said there was no cause for alarm because the EC’s officials are ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

He noted that they were working with security agencies to prevent overcrowding at its registration centres.

“In my 25 years at the EC, this is the first time we have police at all polling stations so we are in charge,” assured.

Listen to him in the audio below: