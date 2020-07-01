Mr Jojo Duncan, the President of Proud United FC, says he welcomes the decision to abrogate the 2019/20 football season but remains unhappy.

His comments come after it was confirmed that the remaining of the season has been cancelled.

The country’s football governing body on Tuesday, June 30 arrived at a decision to call off the season after government rejected their proposal of staging the remaining fixtures behind closed doors.

Football came to a standstill in mid-March following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

However, according to him, the FA should involve its members before they arrive on the decision to cancel the season.

“We were worried that the FA did not consult the clubs before the cancellation of the season,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Personally, I continuously asking what was happening because there was no consultation and teh clubs were worried.

“I welcome the decision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) but it does not mean I am happy.

“Proud United have been playing for the past 15 years. I know if the clubs were consulted 60 per cent would have voted against the decision to resume football.