The National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, has led a delegation on a fact-finding mission to communities affected by flooding caused by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The visit was to assess the situation and explore ways to assist those affected by the devastating floods.

The delegation, which included UTAG executives and local representatives, made a poignant stop at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Somanya.

There, they were warmly welcomed by the UESD’s vice chancellor and expressed their gratitude for the hospitality.

During the courtesy call, the National President outlined UTAG’s mission of understanding the impact of the floods on affected communities.

He also proposed the possibility of leading a comprehensive impact study to aid evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation to prevent similar disasters in the future.

This initiative particularly focuses on the UESD and UHAS branches, given their proximity to the affected areas.

The Vice-Chancellor of UESD embraced the UTAG delegation’s efforts with enthusiasm, emphasizing that UTAG’s role goes beyond member welfare and extends to active participation in national development issues and policy advocacy.

A Visit to the Heart of the Impact

The delegation was led by the UESD Branch Executive to the Atimpoku community, a region deeply affected by the flooding.

Here, they visited households, listening to stories of resilience and hope despite the adversity.

They came across an elderly lady, a vendor of abolo (a local delicacy), whose home had developed cracks due to the flooding.

Also, they encountered a pregnant teenager and her husband, who had lost their belongings, and an unemployed young man whose two-bedroom house collapsed due to the devastating floods.

The National President conveyed UTAG’s heartfelt sympathy, affirming the association’s unwavering support during these challenging times.

UTAG understands the struggles and burdens carried by these communities and stands with them at their point of need.

The association is actively mobilizing to support the relief efforts led by the state.

As a gesture of immediate support, the delegation made monetary donations to the affected individuals and households. Furthermore, they pledged to return with additional support from UTAG members.

A Unified Effort to Rebuild

The compassionate gesture extended by UTAG demonstrates their commitment to helping affected communities recover from the recent disaster.

This visit was a poignant reminder that UTAG stands not only for the welfare of its members but for the well-being of the entire nation.

The delegation’s mission serves as an inspiration for collective efforts to assist and uplift those affected by adversity.

The photographs and videos from the visit capture the resilience and determination of the communities, as well as UTAG’s commitment to stand with them.

The delegation included Dr. Nashiru Sulemana, National Treasurer Dr. I. K. Abdul-Hamid, Administrative Secretary, Dr. Sadat – UTAG-UPSA President. Dr. Andrew Limantol, UTAG-UESD Vice President Dr. Maximillian-Robert Doku, UTAG-UESD Secretary EC Chair of UTAG-UESD.

The delegation has safely returned to Somanya and Accra, but their message of compassion and solidarity will continue to resonate in the affected communities and beyond.