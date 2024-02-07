The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Public University Bill, 2020.

UTAG has described the Bill which has been re-submitted to Parliament for reconsideration as perilous, regressive, unnecessary, and in breach of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

In a statement, the Association criticised the government for the lack of consultation with relevant stakeholders in the education sector before drafting the bill.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, UTAG urged the government to rethink its strategy and initiate constructive discussions.

“UTAG vehemently opposes the passage of the PUB in its current form and demands its immediate withdrawal from Parliament.

“The disregard for consultation with UTAG, coupled with the alarming disregard for the concerns of the university community, demonstrates a lack of respect for the principles of shared governance and academic freedom,” portions of the UTAG statement said.

The Bill, which was first introduced in 2020.

Among other things, the draft Bill gives the president the authority to appoint five out of the nine members that will make up the Governing Council of universities. This includes the Chairman.

The president also has the power, per the Bill, to dissolve the Council during an emergency and Unions are to appoint only one representative on a rotational basis to serve on it at each cycle.

This has left many stakeholders unhappy.

Below is UTAG’s statement:

ALSO READ: