The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has called for a complete withdrawal of the Public University Bill from Parliament saying the content of the Bill does not favour University administrators and Universities in general.

“Although GAUA being included is important to us, as we see the Bill now, it’s better the passage is shelved somewhere. The Bill shouldn’t be passed,” the President of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Kwabena Antwi-Konadu said to Citi News.

He emphasised that, after studying the content of the Bill which was re-laid before Parliament on December 15, 2020, for consideration, they recognized that the recommendations submitted by GAUA and other stakeholders have not been considered.

He has however called for further consultation and asked Parliament not to rush to pass the Bill.

“As a critical group in university management and administration, we are extremely surprised, worried, and disappointed about the deliberate attempt to sideline GAUA as a key stakeholder in university governance and operations.”

“This could even be seen clearly in the composition of the proposed Council which has all the Unions on our campuses representing except GAUA. This is very unfortunate, unfair, discriminatory, and utmost disregard for GAUA, the most critical group when it comes to university governance and administration to be treated this way.”

The Bill, which was withdrawn last November, was re-laid earlier this week in the House to harmonise the structures for the administration of public universities.

Although, Parliament on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, approved the Bill at the second reading stage it was suspended again following concerns by various stakeholders including the Minority in Parliament.