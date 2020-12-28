A former Upper East Regional Minister is calling on the youth in the northern part of the country to desist from burning car tyres on the road.

Rockson Bukari says such acts could deteriorate the few good roads in the northern part of the country and further increase the risk of accidents.

“I am worried about the youth in the North because every action that is being taken in the streets, you see the youth at the forefront, burning tyres and destroying property which is uncalled for.

“We are behind development; our roads are bad, our schools are bad and we need development. So why should the youth destroy our roads again?,” he said.

His comment comes after some youth took to the streets to protest against the outcome of the 2020 election results.

This follows the NDC’s refusal to concede defeat after the Electoral Commission declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of the December 7 elections.

The NDC led by its flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the EC and the ruling party of overturning the election results to favour President Akufo-Addo.

However, in a Christmas message to the people of the Upper East Region and Ghanaians at large, Mr. Bukari who prides himself as a senior citizen of Ghana appealed to former President John Dramani Mahama to use the court to seek redress.

Mr. Bukari also discouraged the youth from embarking on further demonstrations and burning of tyres. This, he says will help foster peace and development in the north.

“I wish to appeal to the former President of Ghana that this (Christmas) period is for sober reflection and prayers… he should ask the youth and his supporters to remain calm and take the matter to the Supreme Court for redress.

“I am pleading with John Mahama to remember that however powerful a man is, he cannot direct the course of history. He should remember the possibilities and not the problems,” he added.