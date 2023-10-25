The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) says it is not happy with the government’s slow pace of response to challenges confronting schools in the flood-affected areas.

Flood resulting from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams’ spillage has submerged many classrooms in the affected communities, while others now serve as temporary accommodation for displaced residents at the safe havens.

The situation has compelled schoolchildren to skip school or take lessons under trees.

GNAT visited the communities affected by the flood and donated ₵150,000 to some 300 displaced teachers in the area.

Speaking to JoyNews after the donation, GNAT President Reverend Isaac Owusu urged the government to act quickly to address the issues pertaining to academics.

“We are not happy with the pace in which the Education Ministry and GES are taking to resolve the matter.

“But once yesterday they were there, we will give them the benefit of the doubt and hope that within the coming days, they will let the measures they have put in place to restore the academic work within the affected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, on a tour of the affected areas, has assured of the government’s commitment to bringing normalcy to the situation.

He added that, government is working to address the challenges faced in the district.

“We were looking at short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to the challenges, but as Education Minister, my primary purpose for the visit is to see how I can bring normalcy to the teaching and learning processes. That is why we came, and we have seen enough of what we can do to bring about teaching and learning,” he assured.

ALSO READ: