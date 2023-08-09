Ajax have confirmed the squad number for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus ahead of the new Dutch season.

Despite the multiple interests in the ongoing summer transfer, the 22-year-old is expected to continue in the number 20 shirt.

Squad numbers 2023/2024:



1. Gero Rulli

2. Devyne Rensch

3. Jorrel Hato

4. Edson Álvarez

5. Owen Wijndal

6. Davy Klaassen

7. Steven Bergwijn

8. Kenneth Taylor

9. Brian Brobbey

11. Carlos Forbs

12. Jay Gorter

13. Ahmetcan Kaplan

17. Anass Salah-Eddine

18. Jakov Medić

19. Jorge… — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 8, 2023

Kudus has dominated the headlines in recent weeks following interests from several top European clubs with Premier League teams believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Reports emerged that Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign the attacker but no official bid was confirmed in that regard.

However, Brighton and Hove Albion have been reported to have agreed a deal in principle to sign the former FC Nordsjaelland.

Meanwhile, Ajax have set a deadline for striking a deal by Wednesday with any interested club with the price tag of Kudus to be around 40m. If the deadline elapses, the Dutch giants are expected to close doors for any club unless a higher fee is offered.

Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 but rejected a one-year extension in April and is keen to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.

He has spent three seasons in Amsterdam, scoring 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches. He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana, including two at the 2022 World Cup in the 3-2 group-stage win over South Korea.

READ ALSO