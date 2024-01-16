The Ghana Supporters Union (GSU) has said there is no cause for alarm with regards to the condition of over 300 football fans in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Union has said they are being well taken care of with all necessities, including accommodation provided.

The acting President, Issaka Moro Polo gave this assurance on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem following reports that supporters have been abandoned and stranded.

These people were part of a group sent by the Ghanaian government to support the Black Stars at the tournament.

The fans, housed at the Entree Hotel Memi in Abidjan, claimed they have been deprived of food, water, and proper communication with Ghanaian authorities.

The high cost of living in Ivory Coast they said has further drained their resources, leaving them in a desperate situation.

However, Mr Polo has said otherwise, stating “We are all in a good place and in a serene hotel environment. We have been given $400 each to cater for ourselves. Some people came late so the Ministry is still working on the list.”

He added that, 213 supporters are expected to benefit from the government’s package, however, 200 people have so far being catered for.

ALSO READ: