A 24-year-old evangelist, Sampson Kidisil, has been sentenced into eight months imprisonment by the Nkwanta Magistrate court for stealing a motorbike and raping students.

The presiding judge, Joseph Evans Annang Okorokpa, sentenced the accused person after he pleaded not guilty to the offenses charged.

Police prosecutor Lawrence Wiafi told the court that the accused person, who claimed to be evangelist stationed at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North district, was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the station. Mr Kidisil was arrested on June 11.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Kidisil was arrested over a crime of deceiving students and sleeping with them.

He has slept with one at Kpassa and slept with two at Nkwanta, one from Nkwanta senior high school and the other from Nkwanta community technical school.

After his arrest, there was another case from Kpassa that the evangelist took someone’s motorbike that he is buying something from town and run away with it to Nkwanta where he was finally arrested.

He was convicted and sentenced to 18 months with hard labour.