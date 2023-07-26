In a bid to foster unity and reconciliation within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the party, and Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary, paid a courtesy call on Kojo Bonsu, a Presidential aspirant in the NDC’s 2023 flagbearer primaries.

The meeting aimed to mend any divisions that may have arisen during the primaries and bring all presidential aspirants together for a stronger collective effort in the upcoming elections.

Following the meeting, Kojo Bonsu, a former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, expressed his dedication to the party’s success, regardless of the outcome of the Flagbearer elections.

In a statemen, he said, “From the beginning of my campaign, I indicated my willingness, unbroken resolve, and commitment to work for the NDC ahead of victory in 2024 regardless of the outcome of the Flagbearer elections.” Mr Bonsu’s unwavering support showcased his loyalty to the party’s principles and goals.

Furthermore, Mr Bonsu emphasised his eagerness to contribute his knowledge, skills, and experience to the NDC, underscoring his belief in the party’s potential for success.

“I still availed myself to the party to contribute my knowledge, skills, and experience for victory in 2024,” he stated, reaffirming his commitment to actively participate in the party’s endeavours.

