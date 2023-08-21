The 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards was launched at an event held on Friday, in Accra.

This year’s event has some new and exciting twists to build excitement and participation with exciting and innovative initiatives lined up to entertain Ghanaians and celebrate DJs.

These include regional and campus roadshows, capacity building and empowerment clinics, Smirnoff Ice Dome – an epic experience at various university campuses which highlights Campus DJs and other engagement opportunities.

Speaking at the event the Executive Secretary of Merqury Republic, Stella Gyimaah Larbi noted that brewery company Guinness Ghana comes on board this year as a partner.

She underscored the importance of the partnership stating that it will span a period of three years. This, she noted, represents a significant investment in the Ghanaian music and creative arts industry.

“Over the years, Africa’s DJ scene has seen remarkable growth and has been at the forefront of promoting Africa’s diverse music scene bringing to the fore the ingenuity and creativity of our music talents while promoting our music and culture.

“Despite the sector’s extensive contributions to the growth of Africa’s creative, music and entertainment industry, DJs have not received the attention and recognition they deserved. Thus, the Ghana DJ Awards was initiated by astute Ghanaian DJ, Merqury Quaye and was launched to celebrate DJs, provide support, nurture, and unlock the immense and untapped potentials of the sector.”

“We are happy that Guinness Ghana has partnered with us to take the Ghana DJ Awards to further heights. We believe this collaboration will go a long way to promote Ghana’s DJ and creative arts scene, identify opportunities for growth, and harness the talents of upcoming DJs,” Madam Gyimaah said.

Also at the event the Marketing Manager for Spirits and RTDs at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Yaa Amoah-Owusu noted that “at Guinness Ghana Breweries, we remain committed to the growth and development of Ghana’s entertainment and burgeoning creative economy. We believe that one of the ways we can achieve this is to support Ghana’s DJ industry – a sector that has received little to no attention over the years.”

“Through this partnership, we look forward to celebrating and recognizing the contributions of DJs to the entertainment industry and beyond. Key for us at Guinness Ghana is to promote diversity and inclusion within the sector while unearthing and nurturing the talents of aspiring DJs,” she added.

Through the partnership, Guinness Ghana will empower DJs at the annual DJ’s Clinic and capacity-building sessions, enabling campus DJs to unearth and harness their skills through the campus DJ challenge. There will also be Regional and Campus roadshows among others.

