Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew says they want to finish on a good note in the 2023/24 Premier League season ahead of their game against Arsenal later tonight.

The Eagles recorded a win in their first game of the season against Sheffield United as Jordan grabbed an assist.

Ahead of their game against the Gunners at Selhurst Park, the 29-year-old stated the Eagles want to finish as high as possible at the end of the season in the standings.

“Arsenal is a big team we are not in the same bracket. They fight for (a) top four (standing) or maybe even winning the league,” the Ghana international told SuperSport.

“We are a team that wants to finish as high as possible so it’s two different categories but we still have our part to play,” he added.

Jordan Ayew is expected to come alive in the game later tonight.

Palace finished 11th in the standings last season after a late surge following the reappointment of Roy Hodgson as manager.