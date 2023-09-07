Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says he has a good squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final round of qualifiers.

Ghana will host the Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group E game later today at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Thomas Partey, and Daniel Amartey among other players are not in the squad for the game due to various degrees of injuries.

Speaking ahead of the game, the former Premier League manager pointed to the experience and youthfulness squad members bring to the Black Stars that balances out the team as Ghana needs.

“You have to look at the strength of the squad that we have. I think it’s a good squad that we have,” he said.

“It’s a good squad, it’s a good balance set of squad (with) a good balance of young players and experience…and we will have to pull on that experience in what will be a tough game and pull on that youthful quality that some of the young players have,” he added.

Ghana lead the group with nine points and will need a draw to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.