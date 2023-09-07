Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has promised his side will ensure they keep intact the unbeaten record at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Baba Yara Stadium has been a fortress for the Black Stars with their last defeat occurring on February 6, 2000, against South Africa.

The Black Stars were eliminated at the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations which was co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

In the last Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR), the Black Stars will hope to continue their impressive run on Thursday, September 7.

Hughton’s boys need a point from the game to ensure they book a ticket for the tournament to be staged in Ivory while they are also looking to keep the Baba Yara Stadium as a fortress.

“Everybody knows what this game [vs. CAR] means,” he told the media during Wednesday’s presser ahead of the game.

“We will do everything we can to get the result we want. Preparation has been good. We are missing some players through injuries but it is also an opportunity for others. We are playing at home. We have a good record here and it is a record that we want to continue,” he added.

The game at the Baba Yara Stadium is scheduled for a 16:00 GMT kickoff.