Amiens defender, Nicholas Opoku, has earned a late call-up to Black Stars camp for the Angola clash in Luanda in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana will be hosted at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in the matchday four games of the qualifying games later today.

Opoku has been drafted in to provide options from Chris Hughton following the absence of Salisu Mohammed and Alexander Djiku.

The two defenders who have been key members of the Ghana squad in recent times were left out of the travelling party due to injuries.

Nicholas made his Black Stars debut in July 2017 and has gone on to play for Ghana 13 times and scored one goal.

He is expected to provide competition for Joseph Aidoo and Daniel Amartey who are the only recognized central defenders in the team.

The former Berekum Chelsea player stayed on the sidelines for close to one season after rupturing his cruciate ligaments in 2021 just one month after the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

The game is scheduled for 17H00 kick-off.

Ghana recorded a 1-0 win over Angola in the matchday three games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.