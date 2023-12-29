Senegal has a new mission and aims to relive the emotion of that memorable night on February 6, 2022, still resonating in the minds of Teranga Lions’ supporters.

For this edition, Aliou Cisse can rely on key players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mané, as well as the emerging talent of Lamine Camara.

Senegal’s Group C Matches:

– January 15, 2024: Senegal vs. Gambia, 2:00 p.m. GMT, Stade Charles-Konan-Banny, Yamoussoukro

– January 19, 2024: Senegal vs. Cameroon, 5:00 p.m. GMT, Stade Charles-Konan-Banny, Yamoussoukro

– January 23, 2024: Guinea vs. Senegal, 5:00 p.m. GMT, Stade Charles-Konan-Banny, Yamoussoukro

How Senegal Qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations:

By securing a 1-0 victory on the field of Mozambique, Senegal clinched qualification for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023, with two matchdays to spare in the qualifying campaign.

Player to Watch: Sadio Mane

A notable absentee from the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, Sadio Mané, seeking redemption, will undoubtedly be the player to watch during this tournament.

The Bambali native is a forward who excels in exploiting space behind opponents, being quicker than defenders and showcasing exceptional technical ability.

Capable of lightning-fast accelerations, he is one of the fastest attackers globally. Former Senegal coach Alain Giresse, speaking to Eurosport about Sadio Mané, said, “In his game, everything is spontaneous. He has a very good football intelligence. He knows how to read the game. It’s the type of player capable of quickly analyzing a situation and finding the solution.”

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Aliou Cissé is primarily a leader of men. The Ziguinchor native aims for a third continental final with the Lions of Teranga.

An advocate for the importance of psychological aspects and a winning mentality inherited from his playing years under Bruno Metsu, Cissé emphasizes an offensive style of play.

His strategy revolves around playing in the opponent’s half for as long as possible, supported by a solid defensive foundation, demanding much in ball distribution, in a game that combines possession, construction, and extremely fast counters led by wide midfielders tasked with stretching the play.

Senegal’s AFCON Achievements:

– 1965: Fourth

– 1968: Group stage

– 1986: Group stage

– 1990: Fourth

– 1992: Quarter-final

– 1994: Quarter-final

– 2000: Quarter-final

– 2002: Finalist

– 2004: Quarter-final

– 2006: Fourth

– 2008: Group stage

– 2012: Group stage

– 2017: Quarter-final

– 2019: Finalist

– 2021: Winner