Hosts Ghana are set to clash with Senegal in what promises to be a captivating semi-final encounter in the men’s football competition at the 13th edition of the African Games on Tuesday.

Both teams, renowned powerhouses in youth football across Africa, are gearing up for a showdown that is expected to ignite passion and intensity at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Satellites, buoyed by their stellar performances in the group stage, secured their spot in the semi-finals after topping Group A with an impressive tally of seven points.

Led by their talented squad, the Ghanaian side is determined to showcase their prowess and claim victory on home soil.

Meanwhile, Senegal advanced to the semi-finals by finishing second in Group B, narrowly edging past Nigeria with six points.

The Senegalese team, known for their skillful play and tenacity, will be eager to upset the hosts and secure a spot in the tournament final.

In the other semi-final clash, Uganda will take on Congo in what promises to be another thrilling match-up.

Uganda, the standout team in Group A, dominated the group stage with a perfect record, accumulating nine points.

However, they will face a tough challenge from Congo, who finished second in the group with five points and are determined to cause an upset.

With a place in the final at stake, all four teams are set to leave everything on the field as they vie for glory in the prestigious tournament.