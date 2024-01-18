Ghana’s head coach, Chris Hughton, has unveiled a formidable starting lineup for their upcoming second group-stage match against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars are on a quest for their first victory in the 34th edition of AFCON, having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their initial Group B encounter.

The return of Mohammed Kudus to the starting 11 is a significant boost for Ghana. The player, who missed the first match against Cape Verde due to a minor injury, is set to play a pivotal role.

Ghana’s ambition to advance to the next round hinges on securing a win against the formidable record champions, Egypt.

Leading the charge in goal is Richard Ofori, the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, who will also wear the captain’s armband.

The defensive lineup comprises Denis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, and Alexander Djiku.

In the midfield, a trio of Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Salis Samed, and the returning Mohammed Kudus will be orchestrating the team’s play.

The attacking front will be manned by Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, and Inaki Williams.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Ghana aims to put on a stellar performance to enhance their chances of progressing in the tournament.