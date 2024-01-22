The Black Stars are on the brink of a surprising Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group-stage elimination for the second consecutive time, relying on other match outcomes to stay afloat.

Ghana surrendered a two-goal advantage in their final Group B match, settling for a 2-2 draw and putting their tournament fate in jeopardy. Despite a Jordan Ayew double from the penalty spot that initially put Ghana in control, Geny Catamo and Reinildo’s goals denied them a crucial three points.

Ayew initiated the scoring for Ghana with a calm penalty conversion after Joseph Paintsil was fouled, giving the Black Stars an early lead. Despite an opportunity for Antoine Semenyo to break the deadlock before that, the Mozambique goalkeeper tipped his effort over the bar.

Ghana, after taking the lead, seemed to ease off, allowing Mozambique more possession without capitalizing on it. Majeed Ashimeru’s injury forced a substitution, with Iddrisu Baba taking his place.

While Ghana held the lead, Mozambique emerged stronger in the second half, nearly equalizing with a wide header and a Richard Ofori save from Bruno Langa’s attempt.

Ghana secured a second penalty after Reinildo’s handball, with Ayew calmly converting to double the lead.

In the closing minutes, Andre Ayew’s handball awarded Mozambique a penalty, leading to a 2-1 score.

A late avoidable corner conceded by Richard Ofori was headed in by Reinildo, leveling the match at 2-2.

Now, Ghana anxiously awaits the conclusion of other Wednesday group matches to determine if their two points and a goal difference of -1 are sufficient to secure a spot in the knockout stages.