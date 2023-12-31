Ghana coach, Chris Hughton will announce his final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, January 1, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The event is expected to take place at the Alisa Hotel at 11:00 am.

Hughton has announced a 55-man provisional squad for the tournament slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

The former Premier League manager will also face the media after the squad announcement.

Already, two players, Tariq Lamptey and Kamaldeen Sulemana have been ruled out of the tournament due to various degrees of injuries.

However, the final squad will open camp in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 2.

Meanwhile, as part of the team’s preparations, the Black Stars after the final squad has been announced will face Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON will kick off from January 13 to February 11.