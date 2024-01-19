Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan is full of praise for midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his sterling performance in the game against Egypt.

Having missed out on the initial game against Cape Verde, Kudus delivered a standout performance as the Black Stars secured a 2-2 draw against the reigning champions at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Thursday night.

The West Ham midfielder showcased his prowess with 41 touches, an impressive 91% passing accuracy, one key pass, two on-target shots, four successful long balls, and one shot blocked.

Taking to his Twitter, Gyan said; “This is what we call QUALITY. Kudussssss”

The tweet from Gyan quickly captured the attention of fans and football enthusiasts, with many Ghanaians in the comments sharing similar sentiments.

Check out the tweet below:

This is what we call QUALITY. Kudussssss🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) January 18, 2024

2023 AFCON: Mohammed Kudus named Man of The Match against Egypt

2023 AFCON: It is a disappointing result – Mohammed Kudus after…