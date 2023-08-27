Zoomlion Ghana Limited has extended warm wishes to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Ga Traditional Council.

The warm wishes were extended on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Management, and staff of Zoomlion as the Ga State celebrate this year’s Homowo Festival.

During a short ceremony to donate various items to the King and the Traditional Council, Zoomlion appreciated the Ga Traditional Council for its support.

Making the donation at the residence of Ga Mantse on Friday, August 25, 2023 the Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion, Ms. Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah used the occasion to reaffirm Zoomlion’s commitment to promoting sanitary practices and maintaining a clean Accra through partnership with the Traditional Council.

Ms Osei-Duah further highlighted Zoomlion’s dedication to supporting the Traditional Council and emphasized the establishment of 16 waste treatment plants across the country to enhance the health and well-being of Ghanaians.

She also introduced Zoomlion’s new Digital Payment Platform, *857#, which offers efficient and cashless transactions for Zoomlion’s door-to-door waste collection services, to advance responsible waste management practices nationwide.

Zoomlion’s collaboration with the Traditional Council, according to the Communications Director, aims to foster a cleaner environment, enhancing the health and quality of life for the people of Accra.

As a token of goodwill to Ga Mantse towards the Homowo Festival, Zoomlion donated items including crates of various beverages and bottled water, and an undisclosed amount of money to support the festivities.

The Ga Traditional Council appreciated Zoomlion’s gesture, and commended the company for the immense contribution towards improving people’s health and wellbeing through environmental cleanliness and waste processing.