In celebrating the World Safety Day 2024, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, delivered a speech at the durbar of management and staff; addressing the pressing issue of the impact of climate change on occupational health and safety.

She emphasized the historical significance of climate and weather on human health and stressed the necessity for our collective action to combat the repercussions of the phenomena.

Mrs. Anti highlighted the direct correlation that exist between environmental health and workplace safety, emphasizing the importance of protecting both employees and the planet.

The effects of climate change, primarily driven by human activities, pose numerous risks to workers across Zoomlion and its subsidiaries. Increasing temperatures expose outdoor workers to heat stress, jeopardizing their well-being and productivity.

Additionally, she explained that extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires disrupt operations and pose economic as well as health challenges for workers. Pollution and deforestation further compound health risks, highlighting the interconnectedness of environmental degradation and occupational safety.

In response to these challenges, Mrs. Anti called for a comprehensive approach that includes both adaptation and mitigation strategies. She advocated for measures to prevent heat stress, improve emergency preparedness, and reduce carbon emissions through the adoption of renewable energy and sustainable policies.

Beyond policies and practices, Mrs. Anti stressed the importance of a shift in mindset and values, recognizing the interdependence of human health, environmental well-being, and social equity. She urged all everyone to build a commitment to creating safe, healthy, and sustainable environments where all workers can thrive.

As World Safety Day was observed, Mrs. Anti reaffirmed Zoomlion’s dedication to this important cause, expressing solidarity with workers worldwide affected by the impacts of climate change on occupational health and safety. She also extended heartfelt appreciation to those championing safety and well-being, whose efforts inspire progress toward a safer future.

The proactive stance of Zoomlion Ghana Limited in addressing the impact of climate change on occupational safety serves as a commendable example, underscoring the importance of prioritizing the welfare of workers and the environment in corporate practices.

Alone with this, Mr. Ernest Kusi, the Director of Monitoring Service Quality at Zoomlion, led management to pledge to uphold safety protocols at the workplace and at home.

Symbolically signing the pledge, he encouraged other management members to follow suit, leading by example in promoting safety while contributing to climate change mitigation efforts.

He urged all not to forget the theme for the celebration this year, which is “Exploring the impact of climate change on occupational Safety and and health”.