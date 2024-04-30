Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has held a conference on aviation, tourism, and hospitality in the Ashanti Region to expose the youth to opportunities in the sector.

The career conference was under the theme: “Empowering the Next Generation of Aviation, Tourism, and Hospitality: Professionals for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development”.

The youth-centered program has the goal of imbibing in the younger generation the requisite knowledge and skills to arouse their interest in the hospitality industry.

CEO of Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute, Mary Asamoah Nyamekye, charged the youth to pursue careers in the hospitality industry due to the bountiful opportunities offered.

“I passed through a lot of hurdles before reaching here but my passion for aviation and tourism kept me going. That is why I want to help the young ones to identify their potential early and aid them to become professionals in the field,” she explained.

With the billions earned yearly as income through the Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry, it has become necessary for the nation to invest in human capital which is the catalyst for driving the growth of the sector.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, observed the program is in line with upholding the country’s culture, language, food, and clothing.

“It is time to patronize our local products and introduce them to foreigners which can create employment and put money in many pockets. We shouldn’t consider it just as tourism, it entails a lot,” he said.

Madam Abena Boampong, Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, advised the Ghanaian youth to learn basic hospitality tips that can help build their career in the sector.

“Tourism and hospitality thrive on good character and welcoming faces. You should be able to assist anyone with good morale. Ghanaians have been said to be hospitable, now is the time to show the world”, she stressed.

CEO of Kaya Tours Ghana Limited, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, gave participants some keynotes on ways to grow and become successful in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“You need to identify your capabilities and set goals. Maintain good relationships and get a mentor who can help you grow. Make good use of your phone and always strive to give quality service in all you do,” he advised.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne, also called on the youth to take advantage of such conferences and make purposeful decisions that will positively affect their lives.

Hundreds of government officials, industry players and students from the KNUST, St. Louis Girls School, Afia Kobi Ampem Girls School, Armed Forces Secondary School, Toase Secondary School, and T.I. AMASS among other schools graced the conference.

Students from the Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls School wowed participants with their craft in locally-manufactured aircraft.

The Aserewa Sika Nsuo multipurpose drone is the first flying craft made by Ghanaian Secondary School students.

The teen engineers admonished Ghanaian youth, especially girls, to dispel the myth of engineering being a male course while calling on the government and other philanthropists to offer them financial support to help advance their knowledge.