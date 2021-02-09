Rapper Medikal has lambasted his colleague rapper Teephlow after the latter replied to one of his tweets on social media. He called him dumb.

The AMG record label rapper shared a message with up and coming rappers on his timeline and asked them to be unique in their own way if they want to shine in the music industry.

Medikal added that, until they get rid of the mindset of impressing and competition, they would never attain the limelight.

He tweeted: Most of y’all upcoming rappers are trapped within the mindset of impressing and competition. You will always get the applauds and cheer critics but due to lack of uniqueness, your shit will be stuck in your a** [SIC].

But Medikal’s advice to the emerging acts didn’t sit well with Teephlow who thought it apt to reply the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker.

According to Teephlow, Medikal’s assertion has the tendency to discourage some underground rappers who believe impressing and competition will push them into the limelight.

Its called passion for real arts and poetry bro. If you not interested, don’t discourage others. We can’t all rap the same [SIC].