Rapper Teephlow has sent out a message to Medikal after the latter called him dumb on social media.

According to Teephlow, Medikal is trying to discourage up and coming artistes by some rules he pointed out to them with regards to becoming top guns in the music sphere.

He asked the emerging acts to follow their passion and not heed to what Medikal is preaching.

There is a nice way to put lyrics… don’t make anyone feel like they have won with average vibes so everyone has to be like that..

if you wanna be lyrical be lyrical, if you wanna be easy be easy… MDK you don’t want this bro, he said in a video after Medikal said he was dumb for misunderstanding his statement.

Watch the video below: