Real Madrid moved to within five points of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 home win over Getafe.

Injuries to a number of key figures forced Zinedine Zidane to change system for this match, with former Tranmere Rovers youngster Marvin Park handed his first Liga start in the right wing-back position.

Karim Benzema came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, guiding a header on to the Getafe crossbar from a corner kick. Luka Modric also drew a good save from David Soria with a low drive from outside the box.

Real Madrid finally found the back of the net on the hour mark when Benzema got on the end of a dangerous Vinicius Junior delivery into the box, heading past Soria who could do nothing to keep it out.

The hosts scored a second just seven minutes later, with Ferland Mendy turning home a Marcelo cross on the stretch to all but secure all three points for the defending Spanish champions.

After Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Monday night, this win for Real Madrid sees the defending champions close the gap on their city rivals to five points, although Diego Simeone’s side still have two games in-hand.