The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, will go down in history as the worst Commissioner in Ghana’s history.

This, according to National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, is her refusal to mount the witness box in the ongoing presidential election petition.

The decision by lawyer for the first respondent not to adduce any evidence in the case came as a surprise to lawyers for the petitioners.

Lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, was lacing his boots to cross-examine the EC Chair who was the Returning Officer of the December 7 presidential election.

But his hope was dashed when the lead counsel for the EC, Justin Amenuvor, said his client will not be in the witness box to give evidence, thus, the Supreme Court should decide the petition filed by former President John Mahama on its own merit.

Sammy Gyamfi

This position, Mr Gyamfi, said is a very clever way the lawyer has saved the EC Chairperson from public ridicule.

“She [Jean Mensa] knows when she mounts the witness box, the unconstitutionality of her declaration that Akufo-Addo won will be exposed,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The NDC National Communications Officer could not fathom why Mrs Mensa is making a U-turn when she had already elected in her witness statement to be in the witness box.

“Jean Mensa running away from credibility test because she knows she will be exposed; I felt sorry for her,” he opined.

In spite of this theatrics, Mr Gyamfi said they will get Mrs Mensa in the witness box by hook or crook because she has an obligation to account for her stewardship to Ghanaians.

“We will explore other options and we will get her in the box,” he stressed.

Play attached audio above for more: