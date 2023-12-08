Speaker, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned Members of Parliament(MPs) against coming for sittings late.

The Speaker has warned any parliamentarian who comes late for the next sitting will be locked outside the Chamber.

Mr Bagbin sent this warning during proceedings on Friday December 8,2023 as he expressed concerns over the habitual lateness of members.

He stated that, some members show up in the Chamber after he takes his seat which is not supposed to be so.

As a punitive measure, the Speaker said the doors going forward will be locked immediately he enters and it will take time before it is reopened.

This to him, will help members enter the Chamber early for the business of the day to commence on time.

Also, the Speaker has suggested to parliamentarians to consider sittings in the afternoon while committee meeting take place in the morning.

