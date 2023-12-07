The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has suggested that the House drags President Akufo-Addo to court for refusing to sign the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, into law.

“Parliament must go to the Supreme Court to seek interpretations of Article 108. The president is not the ultimate in this country when it comes to the law. The speaker has served notice that the president’s actions are unconstitutional and are a breach of the Constitution,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Also known as the Witchcraft Bill, it explicitly criminalises the practice of witchcraft accusation and proscribes the declaration, accusation, naming or labelling of another person as a witch, and its related matters.

The President days ago, declined to assent to the Bill, citing constitutional issues.

This follows the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s concerns on November 27, 2023, and a subsequent meeting over the President’s delay in assenting to the bill.

But to Mr George, Akufo-Addo’s posture is stalling the progress of the Bill and is also usurping the powers of Speaker Bagbin.

“I hold the view that the actions of the President are unconstitutional and even constitute grounds for impeachment. Because the President is flouting the Constitution in such a blatant manner. How can a witchcraft bill be interpreted by the President to be financial matters? And for those reasons, the President arrogates to himself powers that he doesn’t have.

“He’s usurping the constitutional powers of the Speaker. We can’t sit down and allow that. I believe that if the President does not rescind his decisions, Parliament must take him to court. We should take him to the Supreme Court for the court to rule. The President has absolutely no powers under Article 108,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the lead sponsor of the Bill, Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu had earlier hinted of plans to go to court over the President’s decision.

