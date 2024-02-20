The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the Electoral Commission (EC) for what it describes as disregard for public concerns by initially suggesting the elimination of indelible ink in the 2024 Election.

This criticism follows the EC’s decision to reverse its stance in the upcoming general election.

Speaking during the launch of The Multimedia Group’s 2024 Election Coverage, the Deputy Electoral Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Asare Bossman said the decision was necessary in building trust and consensus ahead of the December polls.

“After listening to the discussions, we have heard the concerns of the general public, we have heard the parliamentarians, we have heard the concerns of the NPP and the NDC and civil society members so we have concluded that if by using the ink people will have more trust in the process, why not?” he quizzed on Monday.

But Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande believes that the Commission should not have ignored the concerns of Ghanaians when it first hinted at the move to remove that layer of security in elections.

National Coordinator for Coalition of Domestic Election Observers Albert Kofi Arhim welcomes the decision to maintain the use of the indelible ink.

He, however, believes it will be in the right direction for the General Elections should be held in November.

