The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is advocating that governments focus on offering better policies and initiatives in Zongo communities than just food.

“We in the NDC seek to bring something that can lift the Zongo communities; so just as our Imam said, we have gone beyond sharing of rice and sardines. If you want to do something to help Zongo communities, educate their children,” Mr Nketia said this in a speech at Kobreso, a community in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

He was at a fundraising ceremony organised by the Ghana Muslim Mission in the area to build a technical school and a clinic.

At the event, Mr Nketia also emphasised that the NDC has a great love for Zongo communities across the country which is why the party established the Islamic Education Unit at the Ghana Education Service in 1987 to introduce the secular subjects pursued under the national curriculum into the Islamic schools and also started major educational projects under the elsewhere NDC administration.

He, however, revealed that the narrative has changed under the current NPP government as it has abandoned all educational projects in Zongo communities that were started by the NDC.

“We promised to build Islamic schools, but while you do that, you also need to find where to train Islamic teachers, that is why we built Islamic Training College at Wenchi in my District. For that reason, in the last campaign, we promised to continue that project but since we left office, all plans and documentations have been abandoned to date,” he said.