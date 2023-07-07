Arsenal defender William Saliba has signed a new four-year deal until 2027.

The 22-year-old French centre-back became a key player for the Gunners last season after making his first-team debut in August.

He played 33 games, 27 in the Premier League, and scored three goals in all competitions.

The Gunners spent much of the season at the top of the table before losing out to eventual champions Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time. William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.

“The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come.”

Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain were reportedly interested in Saliba.

His breakthrough season followed three loan spells in French football, having initially joined the club from St Etienne for £27m in 2019 when Unai Emery was Arsenal manager.

On Thursday forward Reiss Nelson also signed a new four-year deal with the option for another year.

The Gunners are believed to be close to securing the signings of England midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax’s Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, following Kai Havertz’s £65m move from Chelsea earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, midfielder Granit Xhaka has joined German side Bayer Leverkusen in a 25m euro (£21.4m) deal.