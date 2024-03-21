Actor and skit maker, Mmebusem, also known as ‘Ghana Jesus’, has addressed why he stopped his usual video releases portraying himself as Christ and entertaining the public.

He revealed that his parents weren’t supportive of his viral social media videos, pressuring him to seek alternative means of livelihood.

Their disapproval stemmed from the criticism that he mocking Jesus Christ in his skits, which deeply concerned them.

In an interview with One Ghana TV on Youtube, Mmebusem disclosed that, he stopped producing skit videos due to pressure from his parents.

Despite the hiatus, Mmebusem said he is focused on winning more souls for Christ.

