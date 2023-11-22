The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North, Horace Ekow Ewusi said he does not fear delegates.

According to him, though late former General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John was his mentor, he doesn’t subscribe to all his ideas.

In his view, Sir John’s ‘fear delegates’ approach is not always the case but rather understanding delegates.

“The late Sir John, was truly one of my great mentors. However, I respectfully differ in my approach, choosing not to subscribe to the ‘fear delegates’ mantra but rather to understand them as I seek to lead the people of Cape Coast North.” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Ekow Ewusi is vying to lead the people of Cape Coast North in the party’s upcoming primaries in orphan constituencies scheduled for December 2, 2023.

He expressed confidence that these delegates will overwhelmingly support him because he is focusing their fundamental needs.

In line with his grassroots approach, he highlighted an open-door policy at his home, reflecting accessibility to the community.

Pledging diligence in earning the trust of the constituency, the former Central Regional First Vice Chairman, assured the people that he would exceed expectations and not let them down.

“I believe these delegates will vote massively for me. People are not seeking mansions and big cars; they want the basics to survive. My house has open doors, symbolizing accessibility to the community” he said.

Mr. Ekow Ewusi is determined to reclaim the seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.