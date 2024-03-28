The Women’s Wing of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has pledged to secure victory in the December general elections.

General Secretary of PNC, Janet Nabla made the pledge while addressing journalists in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Asserting the PNC’s status as a formidable third force, Madam Nabla emphasized the party’s capability to revolutionise Ghana development through its well-defined policies.

With unwavering confidence, Madam Nabla said the party will win the 2024 elections.

“It’s true that we’re winning hands down. Ghanaians are looking for a third force because the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have alternated power amongst themselves, and Ghanaians have realized that two political parties have not helped them. Ghanaians are looking for a change and that is the PNC. We are coming with full force,” she said.

“PNC, our policies being operated in the country, we have school feeding, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), GETFund, these are policies that ten PNC in 1999 campaigned about. Ghanaians are those benefitting from these initiatives. We’re coming with full force to be able to implement our programmes the way they are supposed to be implemented. If you pick my programme and you are implementing it, of course, you will have challenges. When we come, we will put more meat into the skeletons you are now looking at.”

The Women’s Wing of PNC said it is working to get 40 percent women to contest the parliamentary elections across the 257 constituencies in the December elections.

This initiative, known as Operation Get Women Parliamentarians, aims to enhance women’s participation in broader decision-making processes and fortify the country’s multiparty system.

