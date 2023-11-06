A key member of the Bawumia campaign team has acknowledged the formidability of the opposition party’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the campaign to retain power in the 2024 election will not be an easy task.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe he said although the NPP will be contesting mainly against Mr Mahama, he believes their candidate will emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

This, according to Mr Awuku will be made possible based on NPP’s strategy they would deploy.

“We are up against a very formidable opponent, but the NPP will win 2024 based on superior strategy – our message and our ability,” he admitted.

“I am confident of NPP victory in 2024 because what is the alternative? The alternative must also tell us what they intend to do. They are not new to the politics of our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi is cautioning Ghanaians against voting for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections, suggesting he will shield the family and friends of the Akufo-Addo government from being accountable to the people of Ghana for their crimes against the state.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a Facebook post on Sunday, November 5, Mr Gyamfi urged Ghanaians to approach the upcoming general elections with vigilance and discernment.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on Saturday, November 4 elected to lead the NPP after a keenly contested presidential primary.

In his victory speech, he called on his fellow contenders and party members to join forces to work together to achieve the NPP’s ambition of ‘breaking the 8.’