The allegations and counter allegations after the just ended National Youth elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is far from over.

The latest to be accused of meddling in NDC affairs is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku.

According to reports, the former National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly called some NDC delegates on phone and told them to vote for incumbent, George Opare Addo.

Defeated National Youth Organiser aspirant, Ernest Brogya Genfi, made the allegation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He claimed the NPP man has been a financier of the newly elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC, popularly known as Pablo.

When challenged by show host, Osei Bonsu to back his allegations with evidence, Broga Genfi said it is an open secret.

