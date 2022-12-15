Following the appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar, actor Prince David Osei has shelved his plans to host a demonstration against the government.

In a post on Twitter, the actor, who is known to support the NPP and President Nana Akufo-Addo, noted that the cedi is performing “remarkably” well.

For this reason, he believes that there is no need for a demonstration as earlier stated in his rants about the economy earlier in the year.

“Hallelujah the Cedi is appreciating remarkably. 9.56ghc to a 1$.. No more demonstrations remember I gave an ultimatum for December!!” Prince David Osei wrote.

In October 2022, the actor threatened the government that he would stage a non-partisan demonstration by December if the economic challenges continued.

Given the situation, the actor expressed his disappointment in the current regime and warned that he will be part of a demonstration if the economic situation does not change for the better.

However, in his post on Wednesday, Mr Osei said the economy, gradually, has seen an improvement as compared to the previous months.

“The economy is gradually getting back on track!! Now we need to see the effect in our daily lives, goods and services…God bless Ghana,” he wrote.

