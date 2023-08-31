The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey and his team rounded up their media tour on Wednesday, August 30, with a courtesy call on the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The General Secretary during the visit made a clarion call on the GJA and by extension other institutions to live and operate by their values and standards as they resist any attempt to make them appendages of any political party.

He bewailed the current state of many weak institutions, which to him have contributed to the worsening economic state of the country.

“The central bank is supposed to be a very independent institution but at this point, they have become an appendage of the ruling government; this is what has led us into very difficult situations,” he added.

Additionally, he cited the electoral commission’s currently unpopular decision in the eyes of many political parties, pressure groups and well-meaning Ghanaians to limit the voter’s registration to district capitals.

A decision which to him will disenfranchise many Ghanaians who may not be able to afford to travel far to their district capital to register.

“As a political party, we believe when institutions are strong, the country gets stronger. It’s the truth that political parties want institutions to be under their thumb for their benefit, but we must resist that urge,” he stated.

On his part, the GJA president, Albert Dwumfour, lauded the visit by the NDC, thanked them for being the first political party to pay a courtesy call on the institution and pleaded for political parties to see journalists as their development partners and not enemies.

Mr Dwumfour said: “The attack on journalists by politicians has become very rampant and we hope to collaborate with you to let you know that the media is your partner in nation development.

“We need to see ourselves as partners and not enemies,” he stated.