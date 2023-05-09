Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Asante, says though the Black Stars brand is a bigger brand compared to the various national teams they still give equal attention to the teams.

The country’s football governing body has been accused of neglecting the lower national teams in recent years.

Gracing the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM on Tuesday, May 9, Mr Asante said that though the senior national team is a bigger brand compared to the other national teams they still give equal attention to all the national teams.

Video below:

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will resume camping for their final two games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers while the Black Meteors also prepare for the U-23 AFCON that will be hosted in Morocco next month.

