The lives of two nurses managing a CHPS Compound at Akyem Osorase in the Achiase district of the Eastern region are in danger following an attack by aggrieved patients.

Cecilia Brago and Gifty Osei who were the nurses on duty were severely beaten by two yet-to-be-identified young men who came under the pretext of needing emergency care.

One of the nurses told Adom News that one of the young men with a bloody face came banging on their door, but due to the level of aggressiveness, they declined to allow him in.

The suspect, however, kicked the door open and immediately proceeded to assault her after they badged in.

After her attack, they descended on her colleague who managed to escape after being subjected to beating briefly.

The police were called to the scene shortly after.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects are natives of the Akyem Osorase community and they checked-in at the Oda government hospital for treatment after the attack.

Speaking to Adom News, Cecilia Brago said she fears for their safety now since they do not have any form of security guarding the CHIPS compound facility.

She, therefore, called on the Ghana Health Service to, as a matter of urgency, ensure their safety to avoid a repetition.

