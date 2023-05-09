Former Ghana goalkeeper, Stephen Ahorlu, has shared that the Black Stars’ elimination at the 2010 World Cup still hurts him.

The West African country came close to playing in the semifinal of the Mundial for the first time.

However, Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss against Uruguay saw their dreams shattered after the team lost 4-2 on penalty shootouts after 120 minutes of football.

Ahorlu, who was one of Ghana’s goalkeepers at the tournament, says he is still struggling to get over the situation.

“What I can remember is, the knockout stage penalty we had with Uruguay,” the former Medeama SC and Heart of Lion shotstopper told Radio Gold.

“I thought definitely we were going to qualify for the semi-final but unfortunately, we couldn’t reach there. So, if I remember that, it pains me very much.

Ahorlu is now the goalkeepers’ coach for Heart of Lions who have gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League following their relegation eight years ago.

