The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has made it clear that they do not disclose the names of individuals they invite or arrest in corruption-related cases in order to protect their reputation.

According to Samuel Darko, the Director of the Strategy, Research & Communication Division of the OSP, they only make such information public after completing their investigations.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Darko addressed the leaked arrest of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

He emphasized that the OSP did not announced the arrest since they do not disclose any information until all investigations are concluded.

Mr. Darko clarified the procedure, stating, “If you are coming to our office as a witness, we will invite you, but if you are coming as a suspect, then you will be directed, and so the letter will show that proof. Prof Frimpong-Boateng came to our office as a suspect, and so we directed him. We won’t put your letter in public when we invite you because we can’t do that.”

He further expressed surprise at the leaked information, assuring that it did not come from the OSP as they maintain strict confidentiality until their investigations are completed.

He added, “We were shocked because the matter happened one month before it became public, and so it never leaked from us. We won’t leak such information until everything is complete and our investigations are concluded, then we make our report public.”

The investigation by the OSP was focused on the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), which Prof Frimpong-Boateng chaired during his tenure as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Upon declaration of his willingness to cooperate fully with the OSP’s investigation into alleged corruption within the activities of the defunct IMCIM, Prof Frimpong-Boateng was subsequently interrogated and granted a self-recognizance bail amounting to GH¢2 million.

