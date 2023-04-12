Government has been asked to set aside a special public holiday for traditionalists in the country.

The call came during the annual festival of the Afetorku Gbodzi Shrine held in Dagbamate in the Akatsi South District.

The Secretary of the Afetorku Gbodzi Shrine, Sam Davis Davor, in a welcome address on behalf of the high priest, Moses Davor, noted that it is necessary that traditionalists in the country are also given a holiday just like the Muslims and Christians.

Sam Davis Davor noted that the traditionalists also be given such a priority to help them boost their confidence as they also contribute significantly to the development of the country.

According to the traditionalists, African religion has and will always play a vital role in the development of every country hence the need to have a public holiday as well as have their traditional medicines and association well recognized

This year’s celebration was used to commission an ultra-modern chief’s palace with the proceeds.

The occasion was also used to commend government for upgrading the health centre in the community.

