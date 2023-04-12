Some concerned branch executives of Keta Constituency have promised never to involve themselves in any elections if their preferred candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah is disqualified from contesting the NDC primaries in Keta.

According to the group, two aspirants, led by Dr. Kwesi Dzokoto, are doing everything possible to make sure that Dr. Kojo Jones Mensah is disqualified to satisfy their selfish interests.

At a press conference organised by the concerned NDC branch executives of Keta Constituency, they stated that allegations that Dr. Kojo Jones Mensah is not qualified to contest for the parliamentary seat are lies and must not be taken serious by the committee.

They noted that, Dr. Dzokoto’s petition was to frustrate their candidate because of the fear of Dr. Kojo Jones Mensah winning the primaries.

They noted that Dr. Dzokoto’s appeal to the committee to disqualify Dr. Kojo Jones Mensah is for his own interest as according to the group, Dr Dzokoto is scared of Jones Mensah’s victory.

They are appealing to the committee to pay no attention whatsoever to Dr. Dzokoto’s claims so the constituency can smoothly have their elections.

Dr. Dzokoto in a letter dated April 7, 2023 appealed to the regional vetting committee against the clearance of Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah to contest the primaries in the Keta Constituency.

According to the letter sighted by JoyNews, Dr. Dzokoto noted that his rival, Kojo Jones Mensah, has not been a member of the party’s branch for the stipulated 4 years duration as it is stated in the party constitution.

According to the appellant, the appeal is necessary as any decision on Dr. Jones Mensah’s eligibility or otherwise may adversely affect, he, Dr. Dzokoto as a candidate in the elections.