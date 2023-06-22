Former head coach of Liberty Professionals, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, says the fun from football has been the rationale behind the investment in it over the last years.

According to him, many have also resorted to the sport because it allows them to overcome the problems they have in their respective homes.

In recent times, the Ghana Premier League has hit an all-time low with regard to numbers at the stadia, something J.E Sarpong has described as a ‘worry’.

“Football is fun and many people invested in football for the fun of it. With football, if your wife is worrying you in the house, you can just go and stand on the touchline and watch kids play football so by the time you get home, you are okay,” he said in a yet-to-be-aired interview on Joy Sports Prime Take with Muftawu Nabila Abdulai.

“You see the league we play here [Ghana] when people don’t come to the stadium, it is a source of worry. Sometimes people come to the stadium to watch matches to offload the problems they have at home.

“Some of the women are very troublesome, even the men, too, so when there is that rift and you go to the stadium for two or three hours, buy some groundnut and you’ll forget your issues that happened in the house momentarily so before you get home, everything is calmed down.”

In his managerial career, J.E Sarpong, aside from Liberty, coached Aduana FC, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwawu United.

The full interview with the veteran coach airs on Friday, June 23.

